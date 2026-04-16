NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF (HYBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF (NASDAQ:HYBI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3338 per share on Friday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ HYBI opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.21. NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF has a one year low of $49.18 and a one year high of $51.17.

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Institutional Trading of NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 845,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after buying an additional 52,780 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 44,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF by 410.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 21,718 shares during the last quarter.

About NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF

The NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF (HYBI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, investing in US bonds via ETFs and using S&P 500 put options for tax-efficient monthly income. The fund seeks to balance investments in high-yield and investment-grade securities, aiming for total return. HYBI was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by Neos.

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