Kelman Lazarov Inc. Increases Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 300.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,826 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 3.8% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned about 0.22% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $26,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 357.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,932,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,677 shares in the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $232,644,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 140.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,068,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,020,000 after buying an additional 2,377,932 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 345.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,639,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,276,000 after buying an additional 2,046,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 134.8% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,703,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,301,000 after buying an additional 1,552,177 shares during the last quarter.

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Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $90.28 on Thursday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.31 and a 1-year high of $92.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.69 and a 200-day moving average of $83.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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