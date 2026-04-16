Jacobsen Capital Management Has $38.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 12.5% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $38,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 859,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,222,000 after buying an additional 303,741 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of VTV opened at $202.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $157.09 and a 52-week high of $208.20.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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