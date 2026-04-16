Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Secom Co. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.51, but opened at $9.13. Secom shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 1,202 shares.

Secom Stock Down 0.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06.

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Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. Secom had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 8.60%.

About Secom

Secom Co, Ltd. is a leading provider of security and safety solutions based in Tokyo, Japan. The company’s core business centers on integrated security services, including electronic alarm systems, 24-hour monitoring, on-site guard services and emergency response. Secom also develops and installs access control systems, video surveillance equipment and intruder detection technologies designed for residential, commercial and government clients.

Founded in 1962, Secom introduced Japan’s first automated security alarm service and has since expanded its offerings to encompass a broad range of safety-related products.

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