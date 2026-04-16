Short Interest in Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Expands By 36.6%

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,196 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.4 days.

Naked Wines Stock Performance

Naked Wines stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95. Naked Wines has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $1.25.

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About Naked Wines

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Naked Wines PLC, trading on the OTC market under the symbol NWINF and listed on the London Stock Exchange, operates a subscription-style, direct-to-consumer wine retail platform. The company connects wine enthusiasts—referred to as “Angels”—with a network of independent winemakers around the world. Members commit funds on a monthly basis, which are invested directly into small, often family-run vineyards, enabling winemakers to focus on production and innovation while offering members access to curated, value-priced wines.

Founded in 2008 in the United Kingdom by entrepreneur Rowan Gormley, Naked Wines has expanded its presence into the United States and Australia through dedicated regional websites.

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