Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Stock Price Up 14.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO – Get Free Report) shot up 14.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.14 and last traded at GBX 0.14. Approximately 33,951,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 117,519,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12.

Alien Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of £14.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Alien Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alien Metals Ltd is a mining exploration and development company listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: UFO). The Company follows a balanced strategy of advancing and strengthening its asset portfolio through targeted technical work and project development, while evaluating partnerships, joint ventures, and selective monetisation opportunities that are value-enhancing for shareholders. At the same time, Alien will continue to consider opportunities to expand our asset base through carefully selected acquisition opportunities which meet the Board’s prudent criteria.

Alien’s principal focus is the advancement and development of its 90%-owned Hancock Iron Ore Project in the central Pilbara region of Western Australia.

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