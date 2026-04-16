Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Short Interest Update

Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 792,612 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the March 15th total of 577,942 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,871.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Pagegroup Stock Performance

Shares of MPGPF opened at $2.82 on Thursday. Pagegroup has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPGPF shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a research note on Wednesday. Investec downgraded Pagegroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Pagegroup Company Profile

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PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS: MPGPF) is a global recruitment firm headquartered in Weybridge, Surrey, United Kingdom. The company specializes in matching professionals with permanent, contract and interim positions across a diverse range of industry sectors. Through its well-established brands—most notably Michael Page, Page Personnel and Page Executive—PageGroup delivers tailored staffing solutions to both large multinational corporations and small to medium-sized enterprises.

PageGroup’s core services include specialist recruitment for finance and accounting, technology and digital, legal, human resources, marketing and sales, manufacturing and supply chain, and executive search.

Further Reading

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