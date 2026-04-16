Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Short Interest Up 38.9% in March

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 208,494 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the March 15th total of 150,063 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,403 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 61.3 days.

Sienna Senior Living Trading Up 0.5%

LWSCF opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.25. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $17.54.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LWSCF shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Senior Living Inc (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) is a Canadian seniors’ housing and care provider headquartered in Markham, Ontario. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of retirement residences and long-term care homes, offering a range of accommodation and care levels tailored to seniors’ needs. Services at its communities include independent and assisted living, memory care for residents with Alzheimer’s disease or related conditions, and specialized nursing and rehabilitation programs.

In addition to its brick-and-mortar communities, Sienna Senior Living extends care into the home through its Carefor Health & Community Services division.

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