Analysts Set Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) PT at $167.78

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.7778.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLAB shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Worthington Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 852,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,421,000 after purchasing an additional 97,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Growth Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $211.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.27. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $86.58 and a one year high of $212.18.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $208.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.63 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

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Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) is a global semiconductor company that develops high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, wireless system-on-chips (SoCs), microcontrollers, and radio frequency (RF) solutions. Its product portfolio is tailored to support the Internet of Things (IoT), infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer electronics, automotive, and energy markets. By combining silicon, software, and tools, Silicon Labs aims to accelerate development cycles and deliver low-power, highly integrated solutions that address demanding application requirements.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has grown into a multinational organization with engineering and sales operations across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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