Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 744,404 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the March 15th total of 533,043 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,487 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lauren Michelle Basmadjian purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $51,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,582.56. This represents a 74.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCIF. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Carlyle Credit Income Fund by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Carlyle Credit Income Fund by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE CCIF traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $3.39. 89,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,126. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $998.83. The company had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 million.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th.

About Carlyle Credit Income Fund

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Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Mortgage Backed Securities Index. Carlyle Credit Income Fund was formed on December 30, 2011 and is domiciled in the United States.

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