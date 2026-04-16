DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 70,683 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the March 15th total of 50,790 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,707 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

DSS Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DSS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 92,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,422. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.27. DSS has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $1.90.

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DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter. DSS had a negative return on equity of 101.60% and a negative net margin of 115.49%.

DSS Company Profile

Document Security Systems, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: DSS) is a provider of anti-counterfeit and authentication technologies designed to protect high-value products and secure documents against forgery. The company develops both physical and digital security solutions, including proprietary micro-optic devices such as DOVIDs (Diffractive Optically Variable Image Devices), custom holographic labels, and tamper-evident seals. These solutions are used to safeguard brand integrity in sectors ranging from consumer goods and pharmaceuticals to banknotes and government identity documents.

In addition to its optical security products, DSS offers the veraID™ digital authentication platform, which enables real-time verification of authenticity via smartphones or dedicated readers.

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