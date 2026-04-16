MicroSectors FANG+ 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MicroSectors FANG+ 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,941,120 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 7,959,503 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,244,414 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 13.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MicroSectors FANG+ 3X Leveraged ETN Price Performance

FNGU stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,333,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,533,578. MicroSectors FANG+ 3X Leveraged ETN has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of -4.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30.

Get MicroSectors FANG+ 3X Leveraged ETN alerts:

MicroSectors FANG+ 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.