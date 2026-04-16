JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG) Price Target to $39.00

Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VOYG. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price target on Voyager Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Voyager Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Voyager Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voyager Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.64.

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Voyager Technologies Price Performance

VOYG stock opened at $29.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Voyager Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.93.

Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $46.65 million during the quarter. Voyager Technologies had a negative net margin of 62.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYG. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,119,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Technologies by 653.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,631,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,192 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,997,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Technologies by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,905,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,096,000 after buying an additional 884,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,720,000.

Voyager Technologies Company Profile

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We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development. We are committed to developing and delivering an array of transformative, mission-critical solutions to customers enabled by our advanced technology, analytics and space infrastructure capabilities.

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