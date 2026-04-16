iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BAI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BAI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.66 and last traded at $39.58, with a volume of 2731714 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.61.

iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.94.

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Institutional Trading of iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAI. Team Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF by 531.6% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Bayban bought a new position in shares of iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF by 89.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF by 147.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter.

iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF (BAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of global AI and technology equities across all market capitalizations. Holdings are selected using proprietary, fundamental research. BAI was launched on Oct 21, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

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