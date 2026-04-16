Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) CEO Sells $4,449,911.63 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) CEO John Kao sold 215,701 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $4,449,911.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,888,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,968,832.20. This represents a 10.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

ALHC stock opened at $20.92 on Thursday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $23.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2,089.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.20.

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Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALHC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,492,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,983,000 after buying an additional 1,524,218 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,070,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981,166 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,643,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,715,000 after purchasing an additional 79,268 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,202,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,501,000 after buying an additional 1,735,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 5,015,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,222,000 after buying an additional 300,409 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alignment Healthcare

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Alignment Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare’s approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

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