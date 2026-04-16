Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Major Shareholder Sells $12,075,475.00 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David Duffield sold 107,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total transaction of $12,075,475.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 105,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,800,154.17. The trade was a 50.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Workday Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $124.12 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.36 and a 1 year high of $276.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14.

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Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. Workday had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Workday

Positive Sentiment: Workday Government released research highlighting outdated federal finance systems and the need for modernization, which positions Workday as a vendor for potential large public-sector modernization spending. Read More.

Workday Government released research highlighting outdated federal finance systems and the need for modernization, which positions Workday as a vendor for potential large public-sector modernization spending. Read More. Positive Sentiment: FMG implemented Workday to improve employee experience and data-driven decision making — a concrete customer win that supports recurring SaaS revenue and cross-sell opportunities. Read More.

FMG implemented Workday to improve employee experience and data-driven decision making — a concrete customer win that supports recurring SaaS revenue and cross-sell opportunities. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Gloo agreed to acquire Enterprisemarketdesk, an EMD Workday services partner that brings AI-enabled Workday services for nonprofits and mid‑market clients, reinforcing partner-led adoption channels. Read More.

Gloo agreed to acquire Enterprisemarketdesk, an EMD Workday services partner that brings AI-enabled Workday services for nonprofits and mid‑market clients, reinforcing partner-led adoption channels. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a rating upgrade / bullish thesis calling the recent pullback a long‑term buying opportunity, which likely helped intraday buyer interest. Read More.

Seeking Alpha published a rating upgrade / bullish thesis calling the recent pullback a long‑term buying opportunity, which likely helped intraday buyer interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage noted short‑term “buy the dip” interest in oversold high‑quality SaaS names, which can lift shares temporarily but is market‑driven rather than company‑specific. Read More.

Market coverage noted short‑term “buy the dip” interest in oversold high‑quality SaaS names, which can lift shares temporarily but is market‑driven rather than company‑specific. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder David Duffield sold 107,500 shares (~$12.1M) under a Rule 10b5‑1 plan, cutting his stake roughly in half; large, disclosed insider sales can weigh on sentiment even if pre‑planned. Read More.

Major shareholder David Duffield sold 107,500 shares (~$12.1M) under a Rule 10b5‑1 plan, cutting his stake roughly in half; large, disclosed insider sales can weigh on sentiment even if pre‑planned. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CAO Mark Garfield sold 1,585 shares under a 10b5‑1 plan — a smaller sale but contributing to an insider‑selling narrative. Read More.

CAO Mark Garfield sold 1,585 shares under a 10b5‑1 plan — a smaller sale but contributing to an insider‑selling narrative. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst notes and commentary show several target cuts and mixed broker views; separate coverage also flags valuation questions after recent share weakness, which caps near‑term upside. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Workday

Institutional Trading of Workday

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $556,252,000. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,718,000. Finally, EULAV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Workday by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 61,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,685,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

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