Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Upgraded at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $190.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $142.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STZ. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.14.

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Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $163.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.36. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $126.45 and a 52-week high of $196.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands News Roundup

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About Constellation Brands

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Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

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