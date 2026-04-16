Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $10.26 Million Position in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,497 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of Avery Dennison worth $10,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $1,209,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

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Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE AVY opened at $168.21 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $199.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.61.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 33.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVY

Trending Headlines about Avery Dennison

Here are the key news stories impacting Avery Dennison this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist cut its price target for AVY from $233 to $223 but maintained a “buy” rating, implying roughly a 30%+ upside from current levels — a supportive signal that could attract value/buy-the-dip investors. Benzinga

Truist cut its price target for AVY from $233 to $223 but maintained a “buy” rating, implying roughly a 30%+ upside from current levels — a supportive signal that could attract value/buy-the-dip investors. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target from $201 to $190 and moved to a “neutral” rating, a less bullish stance that reduces near-term upside expectations but stops short of a sell view. This is a mixed/market‑weight signal. Benzinga

Citigroup lowered its price target from $201 to $190 and moved to a “neutral” rating, a less bullish stance that reduces near-term upside expectations but stops short of a sell view. This is a mixed/market‑weight signal. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed multiple near‑term and FY estimates (Q1–Q4 and FY2026/FY2027) by small amounts (e.g., Q1 2026 to $2.41 from $2.43, FY2026 to $10.10 from $10.13, and several quarterly trims to $2.76–$2.85). These modest cuts indicate slightly weaker expected near‑term earnings and are likely a primary reason for downward pressure on the stock today. MarketBeat

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mitchell R. Butier sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total transaction of $3,477,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 211,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,714,240.36. This represents a 8.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.95, for a total transaction of $223,050.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,104.60. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,150. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison’s offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

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