Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Didier Wimmers Sells 1,900 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) VP Didier Wimmers sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $136,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,661.18. This represents a 15.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Didier Wimmers also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, April 13th, Didier Wimmers sold 3,500 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $248,885.00.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $73.22 on Thursday. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $75.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -192.68 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.31.

Aehr Test Systems News Roundup

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 25.23%.The company had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Aehr Test Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and price-target action — A recent note bumped AEHR’s price target up substantially (reported as a 48.62% increase to $55.08), signaling renewed analyst interest that can attract buyers. AEHR price target increase

Analyst support and price-target action — A recent note bumped AEHR’s price target up substantially (reported as a 48.62% increase to $55.08), signaling renewed analyst interest that can attract buyers. Positive Sentiment: Technical momentum — The 50-day moving average has crossed above the 200-day (a “golden cross”), which tends to draw momentum and technical traders into the name. Technical outlook after golden cross

Technical momentum — The 50-day moving average has crossed above the 200-day (a “golden cross”), which tends to draw momentum and technical traders into the name. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed fundamentals — AEHR recently beat EPS estimates marginally (reported ($0.05) vs. ($0.07) expected) but missed revenue expectations, leaving fundamentals mixed and giving analysts a range of views. Quarterly results and analyst notes

Mixed fundamentals — AEHR recently beat EPS estimates marginally (reported ($0.05) vs. ($0.07) expected) but missed revenue expectations, leaving fundamentals mixed and giving analysts a range of views. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales — Multiple executives disclosed significant share sales (including CEO Gayn Erickson, VP Didier Wimmers, VP Alistair Sporck and others) in recent SEC filings; the CEO sales alone totaled millions and can create near-term selling pressure and investor concern about insider conviction. CEO Erickson SEC filing

Large insider sales — Multiple executives disclosed significant share sales (including CEO Gayn Erickson, VP Didier Wimmers, VP Alistair Sporck and others) in recent SEC filings; the CEO sales alone totaled millions and can create near-term selling pressure and investor concern about insider conviction. Negative Sentiment: Clustered executive/director dispositions — Director and senior officer sales (e.g., Fariba Danesh, Adil Engineer, Donald Richmond II and others) total hundreds of thousands to millions in aggregate; although many filings cite tax withholding for vested awards, the volume amplifies selling pressure. Insider selling roundup

Clustered executive/director dispositions — Director and senior officer sales (e.g., Fariba Danesh, Adil Engineer, Donald Richmond II and others) total hundreds of thousands to millions in aggregate; although many filings cite tax withholding for vested awards, the volume amplifies selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Press aggregation emphasizing insider liquidity — Media coverage highlighting ~$2.1M+ of insider sales reinforces a narrative of insider liquidity events, which can weigh on sentiment even when sales are routine. Media summary of insider sales

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 3,448.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEHR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. William Blair upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aehr Test Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AEHR

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor test and burn-in equipment used by device manufacturers to ensure quality and reliability of integrated circuits. Its products are designed for wafer-level reliability assessment, functional test and stress screening of memory devices, system-on-chips, optical components and power semiconductors. By focusing on wafer-level burn-in and testing processes, the company helps reduce cost and improve yield for high-volume semiconductor production.

The company’s product portfolio includes FOX series wafer probe test and burn-in systems as well as ABTS burn-in ovens.

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