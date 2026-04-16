Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Didier Wimmers Sells 3,500 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) VP Didier Wimmers sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $248,885.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 12,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,070.49. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Didier Wimmers also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, April 15th, Didier Wimmers sold 1,900 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $136,838.00.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $73.22 on Thursday. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $75.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -192.68 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31.

Aehr Test Systems News Summary

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 25.23%.The company had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Aehr Test Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and price-target action — A recent note bumped AEHR’s price target up substantially (reported as a 48.62% increase to $55.08), signaling renewed analyst interest that can attract buyers. AEHR price target increase

Analyst support and price-target action — A recent note bumped AEHR’s price target up substantially (reported as a 48.62% increase to $55.08), signaling renewed analyst interest that can attract buyers. Positive Sentiment: Technical momentum — The 50-day moving average has crossed above the 200-day (a “golden cross”), which tends to draw momentum and technical traders into the name. Technical outlook after golden cross

Technical momentum — The 50-day moving average has crossed above the 200-day (a “golden cross”), which tends to draw momentum and technical traders into the name. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed fundamentals — AEHR recently beat EPS estimates marginally (reported ($0.05) vs. ($0.07) expected) but missed revenue expectations, leaving fundamentals mixed and giving analysts a range of views. Quarterly results and analyst notes

Mixed fundamentals — AEHR recently beat EPS estimates marginally (reported ($0.05) vs. ($0.07) expected) but missed revenue expectations, leaving fundamentals mixed and giving analysts a range of views. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales — Multiple executives disclosed significant share sales (including CEO Gayn Erickson, VP Didier Wimmers, VP Alistair Sporck and others) in recent SEC filings; the CEO sales alone totaled millions and can create near-term selling pressure and investor concern about insider conviction. CEO Erickson SEC filing

Large insider sales — Multiple executives disclosed significant share sales (including CEO Gayn Erickson, VP Didier Wimmers, VP Alistair Sporck and others) in recent SEC filings; the CEO sales alone totaled millions and can create near-term selling pressure and investor concern about insider conviction. Negative Sentiment: Clustered executive/director dispositions — Director and senior officer sales (e.g., Fariba Danesh, Adil Engineer, Donald Richmond II and others) total hundreds of thousands to millions in aggregate; although many filings cite tax withholding for vested awards, the volume amplifies selling pressure. Insider selling roundup

Clustered executive/director dispositions — Director and senior officer sales (e.g., Fariba Danesh, Adil Engineer, Donald Richmond II and others) total hundreds of thousands to millions in aggregate; although many filings cite tax withholding for vested awards, the volume amplifies selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Press aggregation emphasizing insider liquidity — Media coverage highlighting ~$2.1M+ of insider sales reinforces a narrative of insider liquidity events, which can weigh on sentiment even when sales are routine. Media summary of insider sales

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 3,448.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. William Blair raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AEHR

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor test and burn-in equipment used by device manufacturers to ensure quality and reliability of integrated circuits. Its products are designed for wafer-level reliability assessment, functional test and stress screening of memory devices, system-on-chips, optical components and power semiconductors. By focusing on wafer-level burn-in and testing processes, the company helps reduce cost and improve yield for high-volume semiconductor production.

The company’s product portfolio includes FOX series wafer probe test and burn-in systems as well as ABTS burn-in ovens.

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