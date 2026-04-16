Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires 18,058 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 181.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,058 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in Qualcomm by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Qualcomm by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Qualcomm by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,355 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in Qualcomm by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Qualcomm by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 206,117 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Qualcomm Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $133.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.28. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $205.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Qualcomm ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. Qualcomm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $157.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.77.

Read Our Latest Report on QCOM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,841. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $325,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,352.56. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,118 shares of company stock worth $1,233,705. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualcomm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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