Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 174.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strid Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,670,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,864,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,268,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,332,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 876,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,510,000 after buying an additional 68,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000.

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Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $80.49 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $58.99 and a one year high of $82.33. The company has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.22.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

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