9,118 Shares in Dominion Energy Inc. $D Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $62.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.01 and a 200 day moving average of $61.16. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.42 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The company has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 18.05%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

Read Our Latest Report on D

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company’s core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion’s electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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