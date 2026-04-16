Harbor Asset Planning Inc. Sells 37,425 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Harbor Asset Planning Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 74.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,425 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,127,144,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $847,665,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 243.5% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,328,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,471,000 after buying an additional 3,777,339 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,308,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,815,000.

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Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2%

SCHD stock opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average is $28.85. The company has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.70. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $31.95.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

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