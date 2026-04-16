Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VYLD) CFO Jeremy Barnum Sells 5,611 Shares of Stock

Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VYLD – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $1,720,052.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,870,263. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jeremy Barnum also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, February 17th, Jeremy Barnum sold 2,892 shares of Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total transaction of $886,166.64.

On Friday, January 16th, Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $904,901.47.

Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN Price Performance

VYLD stock opened at $27.88 on Thursday. Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN has a 1-year low of $22.19 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.43.

Vanguard S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA: VYLD) is an exchange-traded fund managed by Vanguard that combines broad exposure to large-cap U.S. equities with an options overlay designed to generate incremental income. The fund holds a portfolio intended to approximate the performance of the S&P 500 and implements a covered‑call (buy‑write) strategy, selling call options against the equity exposure to capture option premiums. This approach seeks to provide higher income than a plain‑vanilla S&P 500 index fund while maintaining substantial participation in the U.S.

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