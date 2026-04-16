Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Insider Fernando Lovisotto Sells 5,249 Shares of Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) insider Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,249 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $55,324.46. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,166,421 shares in the company, valued at $12,294,077.34. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Fernando Lovisotto also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, April 14th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,950 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $42,383.50.

On Friday, April 10th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 737 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $7,885.90.

On Thursday, April 9th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,515 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $58,459.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,263 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $55,998.32.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 1,231 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $12,740.85.

On Monday, April 6th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,084 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $43,045.36.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Fernando Lovisotto sold 1,826 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $19,026.92.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,682 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $39,066.02.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,087 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $53,057.41.

On Monday, March 30th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 6,259 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $63,028.13.

Vinci Compass Investments Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ VINP opened at $10.76 on Thursday. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $689.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Vinci Compass Investments Increases Dividend

Vinci Compass Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Vinci Compass Investments had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Vinci Compass Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. Vinci Compass Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 111.48%.

More Vinci Compass Investments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vinci Compass Investments this week:

Neutral Sentiment: CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,421 shares on April 14 at an average $10.73 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan; his holdings remain large (~322,901 shares). SEC Filing

CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,421 shares on April 14 at an average $10.73 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan; his holdings remain large (~322,901 shares). Neutral Sentiment: CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,890 shares on April 13 at an average $10.54 under a Rule 10b5-1 plan; this was a small (~0.58%) reduction in his stake. SEC Filing

CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,890 shares on April 13 at an average $10.54 under a Rule 10b5-1 plan; this was a small (~0.58%) reduction in his stake. Neutral Sentiment: Insider Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,950 shares on April 14 at an average $10.73 via a Rule 10b5-1 plan; he continues to hold a large position (~1.16M shares). SEC Filing

Insider Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,950 shares on April 14 at an average $10.73 via a Rule 10b5-1 plan; he continues to hold a large position (~1.16M shares). Neutral Sentiment: Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,249 shares on April 13 at an average $10.54 under a 10b5-1 plan; this represents a modest reduction in ownership. SEC Filing

Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,249 shares on April 13 at an average $10.54 under a 10b5-1 plan; this represents a modest reduction in ownership. Neutral Sentiment: Insider Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 6,105 shares on April 14 at an average $10.75 via a Rule 10b5-1 plan; he still holds a sizeable stake (~1.24M shares). SEC Filing

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VINP shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci Compass Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vinci Compass Investments

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in Vinci Compass Investments by 7.4% in the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 4,038,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,413,000 after buying an additional 278,612 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vinci Compass Investments by 3.5% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,335,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,109,000 after buying an additional 79,538 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vinci Compass Investments by 12.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 38,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vinci Compass Investments by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 30,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vinci Compass Investments by 266.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 125,711 shares during the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

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Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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