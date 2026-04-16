Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $9.05 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 1.0% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $9,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 71,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after buying an additional 11,393 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 16,474 shares in the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 106,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after buying an additional 38,990 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 258,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,156,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 680,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,502,000 after buying an additional 136,181 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

DFUS opened at $76.24 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.96 and a fifty-two week high of $76.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.40 and a 200-day moving average of $73.75.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

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