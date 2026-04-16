Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 648.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,734 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,537,447,000 after acquiring an additional 364,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,024,684,000 after acquiring an additional 265,805 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,836,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,658 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 781.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,518,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053,978 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,312,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,512,854,000 after acquiring an additional 718,178 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citic Securities increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $165.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Evercore set a $275.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.26.

Lam Research Stock Down 2.7%

LRCX stock opened at $265.16 on Thursday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $273.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total transaction of $333,990.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,846,625.30. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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