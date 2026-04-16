Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,170 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $9,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 490.0% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2,836.4% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

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Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:A opened at $119.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.01. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $99.12 and a one year high of $160.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 18.26%.The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.040 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.420 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company’s product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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