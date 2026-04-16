Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Reduces Position in Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,887 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Sun Communities worth $51,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Sun Communities Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of SUI opened at $128.80 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $137.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.40 million. Sun Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 61.86%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Sun Communities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.030 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 41.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUI. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sun Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Sun Communities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Sun Communities from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Sun Communities from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SUI

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $435,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

(Free Report)

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company’s portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

Further Reading

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