O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

OI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research lowered O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

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O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30. O-I Glass has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.84.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 2.01%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 36,533.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting O-I Glass

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About O-I Glass

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O-I Glass, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of glass containers, supplying the food and beverage, wine and spirits, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care industries. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, the company produces a broad range of glass packaging solutions, including bottles and jars, designed to meet customer specifications for size, shape, color and performance. O-I leverages proprietary technologies in forming, decoration and quality control to serve both mass-market and premium brands.

Tracing its origins to the early 20th century through the merger of prominent regional glassmakers, the company adopted the Owens-Illinois name in 1929 before rebranding as O-I Glass in 2015.

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