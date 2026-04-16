Whitehawk Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WHWK) Insider Bryan Ball Sells 92,460 Shares

Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHWK – Get Free Report) insider Bryan Ball sold 92,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $336,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 397,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,465.84. This trade represents a 18.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Bryan Ball also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, April 13th, Bryan Ball sold 26,389 shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $91,305.94.

On Friday, April 10th, Bryan Ball sold 6,596 shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $22,624.28.

On Thursday, April 9th, Bryan Ball sold 50,000 shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $178,500.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Bryan Ball sold 1,834 shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $6,070.54.

Whitehawk Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WHWK opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $184.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.57. Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $4.48.

Institutional Trading of Whitehawk Therapeutics

Whitehawk Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:WHWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHWK. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whitehawk Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,915,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whitehawk Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,030,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Whitehawk Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,480,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whitehawk Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,414,000. Finally, KVP Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Whitehawk Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 27th. JonesTrading initiated coverage on shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Whitehawk Therapeutics

Whitehawk Therapeutics Company Profile

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Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California.

Further Reading

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