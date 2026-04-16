Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 67,798 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,798 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 47.40% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.75 million. Research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JonesTrading downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AGNC Investment

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $605,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 552,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,316.67. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary D. Kain sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $8,337,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,189,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,072,073.81. The trade was a 24.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 775,000 shares of company stock worth $9,246,000. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC’s investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

Further Reading

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