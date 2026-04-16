Guidance Capital Inc. Invests $669,000 in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF $QQQJ

Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000. Guidance Capital Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,117,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 257,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,163,000 after buying an additional 66,241 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Systelligence LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,963,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000.

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Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.37 million, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

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