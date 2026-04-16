Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Trims Holdings in HP Inc. $HPQ

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,196,377 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 86,216 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $48,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,169 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of HP by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,230 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 145,337 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,779 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of HP by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 731,574 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $17,894,000 after acquiring an additional 302,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

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HP Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $19.22 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.11.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 367.41%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Evercore set a $22.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HP

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

Further Reading

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