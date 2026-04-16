Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $45.88 Million Position in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,838 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $45,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 73.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 538.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 43.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 17.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

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Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

Packaging Corporation of America stock opened at $206.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12-month low of $176.45 and a 12-month high of $249.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.09). Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is currently 58.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 12,129 shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $2,795,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 197,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,422,791. The trade was a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $227.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $234.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Corporation of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

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Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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