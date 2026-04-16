Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.36 and last traded at $46.28, with a volume of 46415 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.22.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.1%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.78. The company has a market cap of $732.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Institutional Trading of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 575,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,847,000 after acquiring an additional 273,245 shares during the period. Hardworking Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,943,000. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 114,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 57,364 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter worth $2,163,000. Finally, BFI Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth $1,880,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.