IQE (LON:IQE) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 56.90 and last traded at GBX 54, with a volume of 45654660 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.80.
IQE Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £567.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 21.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.86.
IQE Company Profile
IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.
Recommended Stories
Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.