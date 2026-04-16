IQE (LON:IQE) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 56.90 and last traded at GBX 54, with a volume of 45654660 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.80.

IQE Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £567.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 21.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.86.

IQE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.

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