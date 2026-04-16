Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Up 36.2% in March

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 368,532 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the March 15th total of 270,598 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 462,201 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBWD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 696,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 153,248 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 229.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 161,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 112,725 shares during the period. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 745,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after buying an additional 96,423 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 282.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 51,177 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $566,000.

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Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KBWD stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.37. 401,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $14.74.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1479 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

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