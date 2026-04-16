Short Interest in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Increases By 38.1%

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 622,926 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the March 15th total of 450,973 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,156,276 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.3%

SPHQ stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,981. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.08. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $61.02 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap. SPHQ was launched on Dec 6, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

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