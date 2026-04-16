Short Interest in NYLI Mackay Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SECR) Expands By 31.1%

NYLI Mackay Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SECR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 23,811 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the March 15th total of 18,156 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,981 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NYLI Mackay Securitized Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SECR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NYLI Mackay Securitized Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NYLI Mackay Securitized Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of NYLI Mackay Securitized Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NYLI Mackay Securitized Income ETF by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NYLI Mackay Securitized Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $546,000.

Get NYLI Mackay Securitized Income ETF alerts:

NYLI Mackay Securitized Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of SECR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,041. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average is $25.99. NYLI Mackay Securitized Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $26.53.

NYLI Mackay Securitized Income ETF Company Profile

The NYLI MacKay Securitized Income ETF (SECR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, broad portfolio of securitized US fixed income securities. It seeks total return and current income. SECR was launched on May 31, 2024 and is issued by New York Life Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI Mackay Securitized Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI Mackay Securitized Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.