Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Short Interest Up 51.8% in March

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 15,557 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the March 15th total of 10,249 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 73,509 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Foronjy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Foronjy Financial LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period.

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Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.37. 63,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,184. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.53. Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.14 and a one year high of $44.20.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (FIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade debt securities of any maturity, globally. FIGB was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

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