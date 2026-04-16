CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Stock Price Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

CreditRiskMonitor.com Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 9,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 705% from the average daily volume of 1,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.2575.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 million, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49.

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CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.06%.The business had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter.

About CreditRiskMonitor.com

CreditRiskMonitor.com is a subscription-based service that delivers corporate credit risk analysis and monitoring tools to financial institutions, corporations and supply chain professionals. The company aggregates financial statement data, market indicators and vendor trade experiences to generate quantitative credit assessments, including its proprietary FRISK score, which leverages statistical models and market signals to gauge bankruptcy risk among publicly traded firms.

The platform provides real-time alerts on material credit‐related events—such as significant shifts in financial ratios, adverse news announcements, bond yield spikes and payment performance changes—allowing users to proactively manage counterparty exposure.

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