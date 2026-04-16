Nxera Pharma (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Shares Up 23.7% – Still a Buy?

Nxera Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 23.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.53 and last traded at $6.53. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.
Nxera Pharma Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56.
About Nxera Pharma
Nxera Pharma Co, Ltd. develops and sells biopharmaceutical products in Japan, Switzerland, the United States, Bermuda, and the United Kingdom. Its product portfolio products include Ultibro/Breezhaler and Seebri/Breezhaler for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; Enerzair and Breezhaler for the treatment of asthma; ORAVI, a novel formulation for the treatment of oropharyngeal candidiasis; and PIVLAZ for the treatment of cerebral vasospasm indications. The company’s development products pipeline consists of HTL0039732 for immuno-oncology indications; HTL0048149 for schizophrenia disorders; Daridorexant for the treatment of insomnia; HTL0016878 for schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric disorders; PF-07081532 for Type 2 diabetes mellitus and obesity; PF-07054894 for inflammatory bowel disease; PF-07258669 for anorexia; PF-06954522 for metabolic diseases; NBI-1117569 for neurology diseases; and NBI-1117570 for central nervous system (CNS) disorders.
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