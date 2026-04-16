Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Trading 6.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Pigeon Corp (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) traded up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.78. 132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Pigeon Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Get Pigeon alerts:

Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pigeon had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $185.96 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pigeon Corp will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pigeon

Pigeon Corporation (OTCMKTS:PGENY) is a Japan-based company specializing in the development, manufacture and sale of mother and baby care products. Founded in 1957, Pigeon has built a reputation for producing high-quality feeding and nursing supplies designed to support infant health and maternal comfort. The company’s product portfolio spans feeding bottles and nipples, pacifiers, breast pumps, and related accessories, emphasizing safety and ease of use backed by extensive research and development.

Beyond feeding and nursing equipment, Pigeon offers a range of baby skincare items, including gentle cleansers, lotions and diaper rash creams formulated to address the sensitive skin of infants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pigeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pigeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.