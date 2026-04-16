Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 17.26%.Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Wells Fargo & Company’s conference call:

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Reported solid first-quarter results — diluted EPS +15%, revenue +6%, loans +11%, deposits +7%, pre-tax/pre-provision profit +14%, and returned $5.4 billion to shareholders including $4 billion in share repurchases; CET1 ratio was 10.3% .

in share repurchases; CET1 ratio was . Net interest margin showed compression (down vs. the prior quarter and year) and management expects further margin pressure next quarter, saying NII was affected by balance‑sheet mix and rate moves even as they maintained full‑year NII guidance of $50 billion ± .

. The $210 billion “financials except banks” loan category (21% of loans) is largely subscription facilities and corporate debt finance with structural protections and strong historical credit performance, though management disclosed one isolated fraud loss and is closely monitoring the portfolio.

“financials except banks” loan category (21% of loans) is largely subscription facilities and corporate debt finance with structural protections and strong historical credit performance, though management disclosed one isolated fraud loss and is closely monitoring the portfolio. Management is increasing targeted investments in technology (including AI), advertising and senior talent while continuing efficiency efforts (23 consecutive quarters of headcount reductions), which they say is helping drive broad‑based revenue growth across all segments.

Proposed capital rule changes are viewed as constructive — management estimates about a 7% reduction in RWAs and a steady G‑SIB surcharge (~1.5%), potentially freeing capital for client support and shareholder returns, though they will wait for final rules before altering targets.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $80.29 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $97.76. The company has a market capitalization of $247.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Ellen R. Patterson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total value of $5,244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 169,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,813,950.40. The trade was a 26.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kleber Santos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $2,193,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 79,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,006,722.72. The trade was a 23.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,050,000. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,519,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,193,000 after buying an additional 321,532 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,128,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,675,000 after buying an additional 174,350 shares during the period. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 3,519,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,040,000 after buying an additional 763,590 shares during the period. M&G PLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. M&G PLC now owns 3,464,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,234,000 after buying an additional 518,600 shares during the period. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 2,643,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,757,000 after buying an additional 520,000 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Wells Fargo & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $99.50 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

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About Wells Fargo & Company

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Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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