Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31, Zacks reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $55.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.75 million.

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

GSBC stock opened at $67.58 on Thursday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The company has a market cap of $740.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.39 and a 200 day moving average of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

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Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on GSBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Great Southern Bancorp from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Southern Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Great Southern Bancorp

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director William V. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $358,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 199,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,886,986.40. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Carlson sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $42,955.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,903.02. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,680 shares of company stock worth $885,376. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 177.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 48,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 30,863 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 47,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 20.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 328.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 24,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: GSBC) is the bank holding company for Great Southern Bank, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Springfield, Missouri. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a broad spectrum of financial products and services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small and mid-sized businesses, and professional clients across its regional footprint.

Great Southern Bank’s core business activities include deposit-taking, lending and treasury management.

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