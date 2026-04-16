KBC Group NV Sells 53,037 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,351,358 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 53,037 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 0.6% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $263,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 130.0% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting Oracle
Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large Bloom Energy power deal de-risks Oracle’s AI data‑center buildout — reports say Oracle expanded a master services agreement to procure up to ~2.8 GW of Bloom fuel‑cell capacity (1.2 GW already contracted), which addresses a major bottleneck for fast AI scale‑outs and helped lift sentiment. Oracle rises as investors focus on expanded Bloom Energy fuel-cell power plan for AI data centers
- Positive Sentiment: Gartner recognition strengthens product credibility — Oracle was named a Leader again in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems, reinforcing its cloud + embedded AI credentials in logistics. That kind of vendor validation supports long‑term enterprise adoption. Oracle Named a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Transportation Management Systems for the 19th Time
- Positive Sentiment: New AI product launches and vertical wins expand addressable market — Oracle rolled out agentic AI for corporate banking and other AI upgrades (utilities, project management) and reported customer deployments (e.g., rail maintenance), highlighting multiple monetization paths beyond core database/cloud. Oracle Debuts AI Agents for Corporate Banking
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader market tailwind — a risk‑on session (S&P record/highs, easing geopolitical worries) lifted tech names generally, amplifying Oracle’s move even if some of the upside is market‑wide. S&P 500 Hits Record High on Hopes for Iran Deal: Markets Wrap
- Neutral Sentiment: Momentum/flow dynamics (options and coverage) are amplifying moves — heavy call buying and analyst commentary have increased short‑term volatility; this can accelerate rallies but isn’t a fundamental earnings change. What’s Going On With Oracle Stock On Wednesday?
- Neutral Sentiment: Capital and data‑center financing chatter — reports that Oracle may pursue large financing packages to accelerate buildouts are being discussed; potential upside if executed, but also increases leverage exposure. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Poised for $14B Financing for Data Centers Development
- Negative Sentiment: Large workforce reductions raise execution and optics risk — coverage argues the 30,000‑role layoff program could free cash for AI investments but also signals restructuring risk and execution challenges. Are Oracle’s 30,000 Layoffs a Sign of Weakness or Strength?
- Negative Sentiment: Legal/ governance scrutiny — a shareholder‑side investigation into potential fiduciary breaches was announced, which is a headline risk for sentiment and could lead to distractions or costs. Lowey Dannenberg P.C. Investigates Oracle Corporation for Breaches of Fiduciary Duties
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL
Oracle Trading Up 4.3%
Shares of Oracle stock opened at $169.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.62 and a 200-day moving average of $197.91. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $121.24 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $488.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.
Oracle Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 35.91%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
Oracle Company Profile
Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.
Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.