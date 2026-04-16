KBC Group NV Sells 53,037 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,351,358 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 53,037 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 0.6% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $263,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 130.0% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Melius Research set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $169.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.62 and a 200-day moving average of $197.91. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $121.24 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $488.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.