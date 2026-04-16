NIKE Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 179,135 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 25% compared to the typical volume of 143,083 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 10th. China Renaissance cut their price objective on NIKE from $74.60 to $50.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NIKE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.34.

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NIKE News Summary

Positive Sentiment: Large insider buys from CEO Elliott Hill (~23,660 shares) and Board Director Tim Cook (~25,000 shares) signaled management confidence and likely supported buying interest. Read More. Read More.

Large insider buys from CEO Elliott Hill (~23,660 shares) and Board Director Tim Cook (~25,000 shares) signaled management confidence and likely supported buying interest. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Unusual call-option volume (large purchases of near‑term calls) points to bullish speculative positioning that can amplify intraday upside. Read More.

Unusual call-option volume (large purchases of near‑term calls) points to bullish speculative positioning that can amplify intraday upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Brand strength among younger consumers (surveys showing Nike as the top U.S. teen brand) provides a demand narrative that supports a longer-term turnaround thesis. Read More.

Brand strength among younger consumers (surveys showing Nike as the top U.S. teen brand) provides a demand narrative that supports a longer-term turnaround thesis. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Nike is shifting mix toward wholesale as digital sales soften — this could stabilize margins if wholesale execution is strong, but it raises near‑term top‑line uncertainty. Read More.

Nike is shifting mix toward wholesale as digital sales soften — this could stabilize margins if wholesale execution is strong, but it raises near‑term top‑line uncertainty. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Shelf registration for up to $2.332B in Class B shares (ESOP-related) is on file — worth monitoring for timing and any supply impact, though not an immediate dilution event. Read More.

Shelf registration for up to $2.332B in Class B shares (ESOP-related) is on file — worth monitoring for timing and any supply impact, though not an immediate dilution event. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and price‑target cuts (HSBC, Piper Sandler and others) and Zacks lowering near‑term EPS estimates increase selling pressure by highlighting execution, margin and macro risks. Read More. Read More.

Analyst downgrades and price‑target cuts (HSBC, Piper Sandler and others) and Zacks lowering near‑term EPS estimates increase selling pressure by highlighting execution, margin and macro risks. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Persisting bear narratives — delayed turnaround, China weakness, tariff headwinds and critical media/commentary — keep traction until clearer sales or margin inflection appears. Read More.

NIKE Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

NKE opened at $45.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.60. NIKE has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $80.17. The company has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.61%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 11,781 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.44 per share, with a total value of $499,985.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 55,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,340.56. The trade was a 27.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elliott Hill purchased 23,660 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,108.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 265,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,211,990.69. This represents a 9.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 64,441 shares of company stock worth $2,734,204. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Cornerstone Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,431,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3,257.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,175 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in NIKE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 54,578 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Global Capital Ltd purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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