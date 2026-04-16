KBC Group NV Trims Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 974,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 443,943 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of Lam Research worth $166,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lam Research from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.26.

Lam Research Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of LRCX opened at $265.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.78. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $273.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.28.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Trending Headlines about Lam Research

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Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total transaction of $333,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,846,625.30. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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